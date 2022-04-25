P&G looking at adding a half a billion dollar expansion in Lima

Procter & Gamble officials are preparing for a major expansion project that will add more jobs and a new plant in Lima.
On Monday, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a tax break for the $501 million expansion project. The Lima plant will be the only P&G plant in the world to produce their Gain and Downey Unstoppable Laundry Scent Beads. Currently, those products are being made by contract manufacturers. The sales of that product line have grown exponentially since it launched 11 years ago. If the project gets its final approvals, P&G will be building a new plant between the current Lima Plant and the distribution center.
“We still have Bath Township we still need to get approval for, and the City of Lima as well,” says John Shaver, the Lima Plant Manager. “We got those meetings scheduled over the next couple of weeks. If those are all successful, I believe we will be on path to make this project happen here in Lima.”
The expansion project is expected to create a total of 135 new jobs in the manufacturing and on the distribution side, and Shaver says bringing this product line to Lima has been on his radar for a few years now.
“I am very excited. I have lived here in Lima for four years and when I first got here, this is one of the things, I thought would be a great opportunity for the Lima site. We have been working on our proposal to the company for many years and if we can get these incentive programs done and get the final approval for it. I will be very excited to see this come to fruition after many years of working on it.”
If everything gets approved, P&G hopes to begin manufacturing in 2026.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.