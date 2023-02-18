LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Friday marked the beginning of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Saturday morning, Lima Area bird lovers teamed up with naturalist Dan Hodges and after a brief presentation clarifying each kind of bird, they were able to join people around the world in cataloging the animal from their phones.
"That kind of creates this global snapshot almost of bird populations. Wherever there are people watching birds we can get an idea of what birds are there, what ranges certain birds have, how many population dynamics, etcetera. So, all of this information goes through Cornell's lab of ornithology and its partners to do some really good, real science work. So, we're participating in science as well as watching birds." says Hodges.
The Great Backyard Bird Count ends this Monday, February 20th, if you would like to take part in the event visit their website for more details.