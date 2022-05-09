Perry Township responds to fire at Guardian Ethanol Plant

According to Fire Chief Justin Roberts, employees noticed white smoke on top of one of the silos. After investigating, firefighters confirmed it was coming from the east side of the silo. The Shawnee Township and Lima Fire Departments also assisted at the ethanol plant. The fire was contained to the grain feed chamber. No injuries to firefighters or employees were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Monday, May 9, 2022 2:51 PM Press Release from Perry Township Fire Department Chief Justin Roberts:Perry Township Fire Department was dispatched to Guardian Lima for a report of smoke on top of the large grain silos at 12:19pm on Sunday May 8th. Upon arrival crews were met by employees stating that they noticed on camera white smoke at the top of the silos. After an initial investigation Chief Roberts located a fire in a grain feed chamber on the external east side of the silo approximately 120 feet in the air. A working fire assignment was given and mutual aid was requested from Shawnee Township Fire Department and Lima Fire Department. Crews remained on scene until shortly after 6p. The fire was contained to the grain feed chamber. No injuries to firefighters or employees were reported. There was no threat to the public at any time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
