Prosecutors file warrants for Lima man and woman in death of 4-year-old

Two warrants have been filed against a Lima man and woman after the death of a four year old.
The Lima Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive four year old at 535 North Elizabeth Street on April 13th, 2021 at 2:08 P.M.
The child was transported from the scene to a local area hospital, where lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The child was then pronounced deceased.
The child was identified as Ma'Lay Dewitt.
The police department launched an investigation into the death of Dewitt after detectives were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the case.
One suspect was then arrested. Romiere Hale, 21-years-old of Lima, is being held at the Allen County Jail. Hale was a member of the household.
The Allen County Prosecutors Office has now authorized a Murder warrant on Hale. Another warrant for Felony Endangering Children was issued on 23-year-old Lima resident Stayce Riley, who is the mother of Dewitt.
Dewitt's body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner for an autopsy, where it was found her injuries were caused by blunt force trauma.
Hale appeared via video arraignment on Wednesday in Lima Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million dollars.
The Lima Police Department are still investigating the incident, and ask for anyone with information contact the department at 419-227-4444. You may also call Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295, Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181, Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291, or Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-227-7867.