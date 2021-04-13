An arrest has been made in the death of a four-year-old child.
The Lima Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive four year old at 535 North Elizabeth Street on April 13th, 2021 at 2:08 A.M.
The child was transported from the scene to a local area hospital, where lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The child was then pronounced deceased.
The child has been identified as Ma'Lay Dewitt.
The police department launched an investigation into the death of Dewitt after detectives were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the case.
"We did notice that the child did have injuries on her body," said Jason Garlock, Detective Sergeant with the Lima Police Department. "That's why she was transported to Lucas County for an autopsy so a thorough examination can be taken care of."
One suspect has been arrested. Romiere Hale, 21-years-old of Lima, is being held at the Allen County Jail. Hale is being held on a charge of Child Endangerment.
"He was a household member at the time, so of course with situations like this those are the people that we speak with first of all - the household members," said Garlock.
The mother of the child was also interviewed on scene. Injuries were also found present on her body.
"She had sustained some that were indicative of possible abuse," said Garlock. "Those were investigated as well."
Dewitt's body has been taken to the Lucas County Coroners Office, where an autopsy is scheduled. Additional charges could be forthcoming pending the findings of the autopsy.
The Lima Police Department are still investigating the incident, and ask for anyone with information contact the department at 419-227-4444. You may also call Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295, Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181, Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291, or Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-227-7867.
