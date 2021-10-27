Reward offered for information in William "Billy" Brown homicide case in Allen County

A cash reward is now being offered on information regarding an unsolved homicide case in Allen County.
William "Billy" Brown was found lying in the roadway of the 700 block of North Phillips Road in Allen County back on November 8th, 2020 at 5:30 AM. An autopsy report revealed that Brown was hit in the head by some kind of object. The coroner also ruled the case a homicide.
The investigation has been ongoing by the Allen County Sheriff's Office since that time. Elizabeth Anne Williams is the mother of Brown, and she has been searching for answers in the case.
On Wednesday, a news conference was held to announce a $3,000 reward for any information that will help detectives solve the case.
"People know, I would like to think that they didn't and that it was an accident, but they weren't, and people know," said Williams.
Even a small piece of information can make a big difference, according to Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia.
"Every homicide is very important we solve all of them, the fact that there was not a lot of evidence to go on this case, but we really truly believe that on November 8th in the morning hours of North Phillips Road, somebody saw something." Matt Treglia stated. "Someone knows something and maybe they don't know what they know until they call us and think about it."
The reward was put together by Crime Stoppers as well as family and anonymous donors.
"It could be that little piece of information that finally helps them round out the case and put this puzzle together on who actually committed this crime," said Greg Burquist of Allen County Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535 or Allen County Crime Stoppers 419-229-7867.