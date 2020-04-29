Roommate fight turns physical leading to SWAT standoff

An assault report ended with Lima Police officers and the Allen County SWAT team surrounding a home Tuesday night.
It started just after 10 o'clock when Eric Inmon of 800 Holmes Ave. came to the police department to report he'd been punched in the face several times by his roommate, Travis Rimes. Police said Inmon had left the home after the alleged assault and Rimes reportedly followed him, carrying a gun. Officers set up a perimeter around the home and LPD's crisis negotiation team and SWAT members were called in. After several hours, Rimes finally came out and was arrested without any more problems.
"The two were drinking all day and a verbal argument ensued and then it turned into a physical altercation," Sgt. Jason Garlock said. "When (Rimes) was walking down the street, they alleged that he had a handgun in his possession. Lima Police Department detectives executed a search warrant at that resident where they recovered numerous pieces of evidence, related to this crime."
Rimes was charged with suspicion of felonious assault, assault, and suspicion of having weapons under disability.