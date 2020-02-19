Second man charged in Branson Tucker murder turns down plea deal

The second man charged in the murder of Branson Tucker was set to accept a plea deal until he changed his mind at the last moment.
Jerome Fuqua appeared in court with the intention of taking the negotiated deal but changed his mind as the judge walked into the court room. The deal would have Fuqua plead guilty to felonious assault and charges of murder and having a weapon under disability would be dropped. His sentence would be capped at four years. Fuqua is opting to head to trial in April. Through a trial, his co-defendant Kenneth Cobb was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. He was acquitted of murder.
Last January, Cobb, Fuqua and others were gambling when a dispute of cheating came up. Police believe Fuqua handed Cobb the gun he used to shoot Tucker.