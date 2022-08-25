Senior Day at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair welcomed some of their oldest attendees this morning.

Thursday was Senior Day and anyone 60 years and up could enjoy a free day at the fairgrounds. There were a few "Golden Age Day" parties put on at the gospel tent. And many of these seniors have a few things that they always look forward to when they stop by the fair every year.

