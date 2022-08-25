Senior Day at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair welcomed some of their oldest attendees this morning.
Thursday was Senior Day and anyone 60 years and up could enjoy a free day at the fairgrounds. There were a few "Golden Age Day" parties put on at the gospel tent. And many of these seniors have a few things that they always look forward to when they stop by the fair every year.
"We usually come to the fair to just see who we're going to meet, all our friends and schoolmates and you know that type of thing and we enjoy the gospel tent, and we just went to the antique tractor show and you know we enjoyed that, that was a lot of the old tractors like when we were on the farm and using them," said Fred Roeder, who attended the fair on Senior Day.
"We've lived in Allen County all my life, so yeah came here as a kid, you know walk around, see everybody," said Jackie Binkley, who attended the fair on Senior Day. "Now as you get older though, it's like oh haven't seen you in a year or seen you in a year so you find your place and sit and watch people."
Friday is Veteran's Day at the fairgrounds, military veterans will have free admission until 6 p.m. and the fair will be hosting a number of veteran's programs throughout the day.
