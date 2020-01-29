The Allen County Sheriff's Office releasing pictures of the suspect that robbed the Chase Bank Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office released some pictures of the Harding Highway Chase Bank robber. They say is a white male and is approximately six feet tall and has a medium build. The hood of his neon yellow hoodie was drawn up tightly around the suspect's face to make it harder to identify him.
The suspect didn't display a firearm but did have one hand in the sweatshirt pocket during the robbery. He was given an undetermined amount of money and took off north of the bank on foot. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Lieutenant Dan Howard at the Sheriff''s Office 419-227-3535 or Crimestoppers 419-229-STOP (7867).
