Press Release from the St. Paul United Church of Christ: Now thru April 29, the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Wapakoneta is collecting items to include in creating Disaster Buckets for distribution by the Church World Service (CWS) organization.
Responding to Disaster
When a natural disaster happens, the road to recovery and safety may be a long one, and no one should walk it alone. Generous donors walk alongside our neighbors to ensure they have the supplies they need. You can help make the road to recovery easier with a CWS Bucket filled with essential home recovery supplies. Our hope is to fill an entire trailer or maybe two. If you would like to contribute, please drop off supplies, completed buckets or monetary donations to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 S. Perry Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio. For additional information, contact the church office at 419-738-2215.
Kits distributed to disaster relief victims include: One five-gallon bucket with resealable lid (If reused, please scrub clean. Do not use a bucket that has held chemicals of any kind. No screw lid. Advertisement on the outside acceptable.)
· One 4-8oz. pump spray air freshener
· ImageFive scouring pads (No stainless steel or pads with soap in them. Remove from packaging.)
· Seven sponges, including one large
· One scrub brush (With or without handle.)
· 18 reusable, lightweight multipurpose dry cleaning towels (No terrycloth, microfiber or paper towels. Remove from packaging.)
· One 32-64oz. or two 25oz. bottle(s) of liquid laundry detergent
· One 16-34oz. bottle of liquid disinfectant dish soap
· One 12-40oz. bottle of liquid concentrate household cleaner that can be mixed with water (No spray bottles.)
· One package of 36-50 clothespins
· One 50-100ft. clothesline (Cotton or plastic line.)
· Five dust masks (N95 particulate respirator dust masks preferred; No surgical masks.)
· Two pairs of heavy-duty, waterproof dishwashing gloves (Latex-free, non-surgical. Durable for multiple-use. Remove from packaging.)
· One pair of work gloves (Cotton with leather palm or all leather.)
· 20-28 heavy duty or contractor type 30-45 gallon trash bags on a roll (Remove from packaging.)
· One 6-9oz. bottle of non-aerosol insect repellent (Pump spay bottles must have protective covers. Packs of 10-20 insect repellent wipes also acceptable.)
All cleaning items must be new and all liquid items must be capped and securely tightened. Place all items into the bucket, making sure they are packed securely to avoid damage during shipment. Snap the lid on tight and seal with packing tape. Please do not enclose cash or checks inside of the kits or the boxes.