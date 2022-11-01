Trial begins for one of two men suspected to be involved in 2021 aggravated robbery

During the opening statements in the trial for 31-year-old Tarockis Greer, lawyers laid out their case to the jury. Prosecutors say that on July 12th of 2021, Greer and Durant Tyson went to the home, where three people were recovering from a party the night before. At one point that morning, they say Greer allegedly went upstairs to a bedroom where one of the victims was sleeping and pointed a gun at him.
“He is going to tell you how he was asleep on the bed and how he woke up to a gun being held in his face,” says Joe Everhart, Allen County Assistant Prosecutor. “A gun being held by the defendant. That is when the defendant strikes him in the head with that firearm, orders him out of the bed and runs his pockets and takes a couple of hundred dollars from him.”
“Police have in their mind who this was and they set their sites on one person and that was it,” states Thomas Lucente, Greer’s Defense Attorney. “You are not going to hear about much of an investigation after that. So, at the end of the day when you hear the evidence, you hear the story, you hear from the witnesses, you are going to have no other option but to acquit.”
Greer's co-defendant Durand Tyson took the stand and talked about being with other people in the home in the basement when Greer allegedly fired his gun. The trial will resume on Wednesday.
