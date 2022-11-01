Trial begins for one of two men suspected to be involved in 2021 aggravated robbery

The trial begins for a man charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened in July of 2021 on Wayne Street in Lima.

During the opening statements in the trial for 31-year-old Tarockis Greer, lawyers laid out their case to the jury. Prosecutors say that on July 12th of 2021, Greer and Durant Tyson went to the home, where three people were recovering from a party the night before. At one point that morning, they say Greer allegedly went upstairs to a bedroom where one of the victims was sleeping and pointed a gun at him.

