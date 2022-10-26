Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta

Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.

