Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta
Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
Stinebaugh is also charged with using the relationship he developed as mayor with "Golden Fresh Farms" to gain work for his construction company to do demolition and construction for the Canadian company when they constructed the greenhouse in the Wapakoneta job-ready site. Current and former city officials took the stand to talk about those incidents. Members of the 50th-anniversary committee talked about using Stinebaugh's sister's company to make entrance signs for the city for the celebration of Neal Armstrong's first steps on the moon.
The state rested their case on Wednesday, the trial will continue Thursday with the defense to present their evidence.
