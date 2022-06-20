Ukrainian pastor visits Northwest Ohio to share what he is doing to help others in Ukraine during the war

In times of war, differences between people are set aside for the betterment of humanity. Ukrainian Pastor Andrii Takhtai has experienced it firsthand as the Nazarene Compassionate Ministry Coordinator in his country as he has been transporting supplies and refugees since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He is in the United States, specifically Northwest Ohio to bring awareness to what is continuing to happen in his country and how the churches and others have been helping by networking to provide needed supplies.
Pastor Andrii Takhtai explains, “Donations that we are receiving are helping buy food supplies, buy hygiene items, medical supplies necessary. It also helps with the transportation of goods from one side to the other side because we’re talking about thousands and thousands of kilometers.”
The work he is doing is dangerous and he risks his life with each delivery. When transporting refugees across the border, he makes sure to bring supplies back to make each trip productive. He says they want people to support them and to pray for them. And when asked to describe what he hears from those he is helping, this is his response.
Takhtai again, “It’s not what I hear, it’s what I see in their eyes. Which is despair. People are lost. People don’t know what’s expected of them. People don’t know what to expect in these other conditions. People are lost in general, there’s like this despair.”
He says the assistance they are receiving from the Nazarene Church, other faith churches, and organizations along with private donations is making a difference. Takhtai will be in the area through early July before heading back home to help his fellow Ukrainians.
