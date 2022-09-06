Your Hometown Stations has received updated information on this particular case.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A domestic dispute on Lima's west side leads to a man being shot and another fleeing to Toledo.
According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to 3011 Elijah Parkway just before 10 a.m. As they arrived, the officers learned that two people were kicking in a door and forcing their way into an apartment where one of the suspect's estranged wife lived.
The resident of the apartment was assaulted and fled the residence. While the two suspects were alone inside, a gun was fired and one of them was shot. They then fled towards Toledo.
A witness reported the car fleeing at a high rate of speed, and it was discovered that one of the suspects was 31-year-old Demarkus Hardison, of Toledo, who is currently on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
The man that had been shot was 29-year-old Rolland Houke, also of Toledo, who had been dropped off at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay for treatment. He is also on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Investigators were tracking Hardison soon after arriving to the scene at Elijah Parkway, and with help from the Toledo Police Department Gang Unit, Hardison was captured just before 3:30 p.m. in Toledo while cleaning out the vehicle used in the incident.
He's currently in the Lucas County Jail and arrangements will be made to transport him back to Allen County to answer for the charges from this incident.
The full press release sent out by the Lima Police Department:
