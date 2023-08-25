*Updated* DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Multiple Delphos St. John's students suffered heat-related illnesses this morning with two being taken to the hospital.
The Delphos Fire Department was called to St. John's Catholic Church during morning mass at 8:35 a.m. where they were alerted to nine students not feeling well. Four ended up being checked out by medical personnel, while two students were transported to a hospital and were later released. Two tests for monoxide, methane, and other potential gases were conducted by the Delphos Fire Department inside the church, and both tests came back negative. The school says that they are testing their water supply, as well as taking extra precautions, such as opening air-conditioned spaces in their schools.
"On our initial unit's arrival, it was noted that more kids were started to feel ill. So they called back down to the station for additional personnel, and we initiated our mass casualty. When we got on scene we realized that we were dealing with ten students who were not feeling well. The church was checked, there was no hazards noted, I think it was just a mixture of heat and getting back into school, and stuff like that. Two were transported to the hospital and the rest were released to the care of their parents," stated Justin Roberts, Delphos Fire Chief.
School activities resumed after the response and the investigation was complete. St. John's says that they will be in touch with families on any updates.
August 25, 2023 3:04 PM Press Release from J.J. McClain, Delphos St. John's School: As a follow-up to the previous update sent, we would like to provide additional information about occurrences during Mass and throughout the day today.
Between staff, students, and parishioners, there were approximately 600+ people in attendance at the 8am Mass this morning, where air conditioning was on and fully functioning. Near the end of Mass, we became aware of approximately nine students not feeling well. The squads were called and four students were checked out by the EMS, two were transported to the nearest hospital.
Based on this number, the Delphos Fire Chief did initially declare it a “mass casualty” in order to put the proper protocol in place to address potential causes and take the most effective action for all involved. This protocol was followed and everyone was doing everything possible to protect the students and offer assistance.
Through this protocol, the Fire Department was also able to test both the church and school for Carbon Monoxide, Methane, and other potential gases. Later in the morning, we called them back in to test again. Both tests of both areas came back negative for any gases and environmental concerns have been ruled out.
We are also in the process of testing the water to eliminate any issues there as well. In extra precaution, we opened up air-conditioned spaces throughout the building for classes to be held, meals to be eaten, and students to use as needed; our PTO has also provided popsicles; and shaded outdoor areas are being used as needed.
In true Blue Jay Family fashion, we have witnessed a tremendous amount of love and compassion, as we have all stepped up to help each other as needed – from Kindergarten to Grade 12. We do have a final report from the two students who were transported to a nearby hospital and they have both been released and are feeling well. We were able to stay in touch with each of their families throughout the day and, together, we were able to share many thoughts and prayers.
We will continue to keep you informed of any updates and/or changes. Please know how very much we appreciate the support and concern from our community and we assure you we are doing everything possible to keep everyone well and safe. To our parents and caretakers, especially during hot days like these, we would like to reiterate and stress the importance of proper hydration and balanced nutrition. It takes a true team effort.
Thank you and God Bless,
The Administration of Delphos St. John Schools