Monday, August 21, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Cameran Ogunkayode, 28, Delphos, changed her plea to Guilty of Forgery, F5; Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 10/11/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Seth Hitzeman, 21, Payne, Aggravated Burglary, F1 – sentenced to 6 to 9 years prison with credit for 169 days already served; and Theft, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 169 days already served; sentences to be served concurrently; ordered to pay court costs.
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Wayne Kimmel, 38, Pleasant Lake, IN, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 - . sentenced to 109 days in jail with credit for 19 days already served; ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Britney Mitchell, 30, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center with 30 days jail until released to the WORTH Center; 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 52 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Christopher Tinsley, Jr., 27, Van Wert, Assault, F4 – sentenced to 13 months prison with credit for 284 days already served and ordered to pay court costs.
Justin Pegg, 26, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – sentenced to 16 months prison with credit for 94 days already served; ordered to pay court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Leonard Delong, Jr., 36, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty on a Bill of Information of Inducing Panic, M1; sentencing set for 9/6/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Travis Faulkner, 48, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Domestic Violence, F4; sentencing set for 9/27/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jeremy Paige, 39, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty on a Bill of Information of Disorderly Conduct, M4; sentencing set for 9/6/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
Cody Gheen, 27, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 10/4/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Eric Friedrich, 31, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation for failure to report to Probation and failing drug screens; he was then sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 12 days already served.