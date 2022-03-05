Vendor and craft fair helps provide funds for Elida's STARS program

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Food, clothes, and decorations were all available at the 4th Spring for the STARS Vendor and Craft Fair. The event is a fundraiser for the STARS program at Elida Elementary. STARS stands for Self-Control, Teamwork, Attitude, Respect and Success and it rewards kids for their positive actions in school. There were around 70 vendors at the event and the money raised helps recognized the good work done by the STAR Students.
“If they are STAR Students, this money goes toward incentives and games that we can play or movie days,” says Nicole Oen. Spring for the STARS. “A couple of years ago we went over and did the big blow-up slides. If we do these things and we are successful and we are so nice and we are STAR students, they can get prize, they can get incentives and do a lot of fun things for being awesome.”
This is the first year that the vendor and craft show has been held at the new elementary, so the show gives the school district the chance to show the building off as well.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.