Vendor and craft fair helps provide funds for Elida's STARS program

Food, clothes, and decorations were all available at the 4th Spring for the STARS Vendor and Craft Fair. The event is a fundraiser for the STARS program at Elida Elementary. STARS stands for Self-Control, Teamwork, Attitude, Respect and Success and it rewards kids for their positive actions in school. There were around 70 vendors at the event and the money raised helps recognized the good work done by the STAR Students.

“If they are STAR Students, this money goes toward incentives and games that we can play or movie days,” says Nicole Oen. Spring for the STARS. “A couple of years ago we went over and did the big blow-up slides. If we do these things and we are successful and we are so nice and we are STAR students, they can get prize, they can get incentives and do a lot of fun things for being awesome.”

This is the first year that the vendor and craft show has been held at the new elementary, so the show gives the school district the chance to show the building off as well.

