Verdict reached in trial of Lima woman facing charges involving abuse of daughter

The trial of a Lima woman has now come to a close at the Allen County Courthouse.
Cheyenne Hooper was indicted back in 2019 on charges of Felonious Assault (F2) and Endangering Children (F2). Hooper is accused of abusing her seven-month-old daughter, Lyla Stratton.
Hooper claims that the injuries her daughter sustained were from when she fell off of a bed and hit her head on the ground.
Earlier this week, the state brought to the witness stand medical experts who testified that Stratton suffered from head trauma. A medical expert brought by the defense, however, states that he believes that there was no head trauma.
In closing arguments, the state pointed to medical reports and documents stating that many experts believe that the injury sustained by Stratton does not match injuries that a child could sustain from falling off of a bed.
The defense in their closing argument states that those reports only show one thing - opinion.
The jury deliberated for more than four hours after hearing closing arguments. Just after 4:30 pm, a verdict was reached.
The jury found Hooper not guilty to the charge of Felonious Assault, and Guilty to the charge of Endangering Children.
A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered in the case.