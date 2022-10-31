Veterans Depart for Washington D.C. for the Honor Flight Trip

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- It was a Monday afternoon full of family, friends, and patriotism for some special veterans at the Allen County Regional Transit Authority.

Fifteen Lima area Vietnam veterans arrived the Allen County RTA for the Flag City Honor Flight Trip to Washington D.C. Before they left, veterans and their families enjoyed a meal, and then the participating Vietnam Veterans loaded the bus and received a police escort to I-75. On their way around the block, the bus then drove under a gigantic American Flag that was raised by the Lima Fire Department, which provided a patriotic symbol as the veterans head out on this important trip.

