Voting reminders from the Allen County Board of Elections

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The clock is ticking to get your vote in for this Tuesday's election.

The Allen County Board of Elections reports that they have sent over 5,000 absentee ballots this election cycle and have received a little more than 4,000 back. So far as of Friday afternoon, 3,732 residents have cast their votes in person. Those who still have to turn in their absentee ballot must do so quickly in order to have their votes counted.

