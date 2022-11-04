Voting reminders from the Allen County Board of Elections

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The clock is ticking to get your vote in for this Tuesday's election.
The Allen County Board of Elections reports that they have sent over 5,000 absentee ballots this election cycle and have received a little more than 4,000 back. So far as of Friday afternoon, 3,732 residents have cast their votes in person. Those who still have to turn in their absentee ballot must do so quickly in order to have their votes counted.
"Keep in mind, we can no longer take absentee ballots by mail afternoon on Saturday. That still doesn't give you enough time to get a ballot and get it back to us. Your ballots have to be postmarked the day before the election or bring them up here and put them in a Dropbox or put them in our hot little hands. Otherwise yeah get out there and vote on voting day," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
Board of election offices will be open for in-person voting and will operate on special hours. Saturday, November 5th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then Sunday, November 6th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hours for the day before Election Day, November 7th, are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then on Election Day, November 8th, is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
