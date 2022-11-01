Woman Injured Following Shooting Tuesday Evening on McPheron Avenue in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A shooting Tuesday evening in Lima seriously injures a woman, and the suspect is still on the run.
The Lima Police Department say, just after 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, officers responded to 459 McPheron Avenue for a shooting. They found 47 year-old Naomi Brenneman of Lima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, there is currently no word on a suspect or person of interest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, Detective Matt Woodworth, or Detective Matt Boss.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Matt Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156. Also the police department at 419-227-4444.
