Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the Lima Symphony is hoping you’ll take a chance for love.
They are raffling off a basket full of goodies that is just perfect for your special someone. It is a taste of Italy containing four bottles of premium wine, an Italian classic cookbook, along with an assortment of Italian inspired goodies. It’s valued at $275 and tickets are only $25 each for a chance to win. The winning ticket will be picked by Maestro Andrew Crust live on Facebook Thursday, February 11th at 11 a.m. All proceeds go to the benefit of the Lima Symphony. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.limasymphony.com/raffle or by calling their office at 419-222-5701.