Tyler Seggerman

Prior to arriving in Lima, Tyler served as a reporter for KBMT in Beaumont, TX, the last two years covering breaking news, severe weather and feature stories. Tyler won a couple of awards during his time there including a regional Murrow for the coverage of John William King’s execution.
A native of Salinas, CA, Tyler graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Media. He received his first job as a news reporter at KEYC in Mankato, MN, before traveling down to Texas.
When he isn’t covering sports in Ohio, you can find him hanging out with friends, watching movies or going on a spontaneous adventure.
Tyler is a personable guy, so if you see him out covering your school please stop and say “Hi.”
You can send story ideas to TSeggerman@wlio.com and be sure to follow him on Twitter @TylerSeggerman and on Facebook.