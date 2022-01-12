Temperatures are running almost 20° warmer to start the day. Temperatures are heading up into the lower 40s today under increasingly cloudy skies.
Fog will be possible very late tonight (likely after 4AM), increasing around daybreak Thursday. Lows will drop just below freezing, so a few slick spots could form in the denser fog pockets.
Thursday is a cloudy day with morning fog lifting by midday. A few spits of drizzle or flurries are possible, but no significant precipitation is expected. Highs should still warm into the middle and upper 30s.
Friday and Saturday are quiet and much colder! Highs by Saturday struggle to escape the lower 20s.
The forecast confidence is lower for Sunday into Monday. A couple computer models are now bringing in a chance of snowfall. Other models keep the system well south and east of here, leaving us high and dry. There is no way to know which solution is correct at this distance. We have added a chance of snow for Sunday afternoon and night. Stay tuned for updates.
