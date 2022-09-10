A Lotta Love Pet Rescue holds adoption event

Customers at Tractor Supply Company on Lima's east side had the chance to play with and even go home with a few furry friends.

The cats ranged from tiny kittens to several years old, and only required a $30 donation to be adopted to their forever home. The organization is A Lotta Love Pet Rescue and they have partnered with the Humane Society in Toledo to provide a low-cost spay and neuter for community cats. They provide everything these animals need to live their best life and have another chance.

