A Lotta Love Pet Rescue holds adoption event

Customers at Tractor Supply Company on Lima's east side had the chance to play with and even go home with a few furry friends.
The cats ranged from tiny kittens to several years old, and only required a $30 donation to be adopted to their forever home. The organization is A Lotta Love Pet Rescue and they have partnered with the Humane Society in Toledo to provide a low-cost spay and neuter for community cats. They provide everything these animals need to live their best life and have another chance.
"We get them tested, we get them their shots, we get them spayed and neutered. We are trying to recycle pets, some that people have thrown out. A lot of people abandon cats, we try and give them a second chance," says A lotta Love Pet Rescue Founder Sandy McVeigh.
The organization also helps disabled pet owners by providing food, treats, and services. Although money donations are always welcome, dog and cat food donations are just as appreciated to keep their mission strong in Lima.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!