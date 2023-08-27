Allen County Fair manager talks increased attendance and next big event at fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Another successful Allen County Fair has come and gone, but there's still more work to do this week at the fairgrounds.
After nine days of food, rides, and events, most of the attractions were already cleared by Saturday.
Your Hometown Stations previously reported that August 19th the day of the Hardy concert, broke the all-time attendance record for a single day of the fair. Fair officials are also reporting that aside from the days impacted by severe heat, the rest of the week also saw an increase in visitors compared to last year's numbers as well. They attribute this year's success to the overall quality of the past nine days.
"We had a pretty diverse set of entertainment this year that could meet just about anybody's needs or expectations or something they wanted to come out and enjoy. And then also, our 4-H and FFA numbers were great this year as well, and up a little bit from last year. We had over 1400 exhibitors this year," explained Troy Elwer, promotions and operations manager of the Allen County Fairgrounds.
Speedy clean-up is especially important with the second biggest event of the year at the fairgrounds, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races, coming up next weekend.
"If you've never been out to Max's before, I strongly encourage that you do. There's just about anything for anyone out here available for purchase, at really reasonable prices too. It's a really cool event that really brings in a lot of support from the community," Elwer added.
Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races runs from 7am on Friday, September 1st, through Sunday the 3rd.