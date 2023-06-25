Bikers at Kalida Lions Poker Run raise money for blindness

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - Bikers headed out on a sixty-mile loop on Sunday to help raise money to prevent and treat blindness.
Motorcyclists from several cities gathered to take part in the Kalida Lions Poker Run. Contestants visited five different towns near Kalida and received a playing card at a specific place in each town. Whoever had the best hand at the end of the day won a $500 gift certificate to the Ben Breece Harley-Davidson dealership.
The club also sold chicken dinners, raffle tickets, and had other events to raise money throughout the day. Some of those funds will be donated to Lions Club International to help people with impaired sight.
"We make donations to help with the prevention of sight loss and as well to guide dogs or service animals to people that are in blindness as well," said Kent Kahle, one of the organizers of the run, and a member of the park board.
The Kalida Lions Club also puts money back into the surrounding communities and supports the Four Seasons Park.