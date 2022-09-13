Community Enrichment's Social Justice and Vision Award Winner

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Social Justice and Vision Award Winner.

Lima native and 6th Ward Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn has been giving back to the community all of his life. He says he got that from his parents. He has started programs like rent a kid, neighbors helping neighbors, air conditioners for seniors, John Lewis Day, and others. He doesn't want to see anyone left behind and will do what it takes to help others.

