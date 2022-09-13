LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Social Justice and Vision Award Winner.
Lima native and 6th Ward Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn has been giving back to the community all of his life. He says he got that from his parents. He has started programs like rent a kid, neighbors helping neighbors, air conditioners for seniors, John Lewis Day, and others. He doesn't want to see anyone left behind and will do what it takes to help others.
"It's from my heart and it's in my blood to help people. I don't want to see no kid left behind. I don't want to see no one left behind. I help everyone out the best I can and I'm going to continue that drive, there's no stopping me from doing that," expressed Derry Glenn, Social Justice & Vision Award Winner.
Glenn says that winning this award will drive him to do more for his fellow man, woman, or child and he says he doesn't do it alone.
"Good team of people in my ward that work with me. I don't do this by myself. I got people surrounding me and ready to help out. That's what excites me so much and get that energy going," added Glenn.
Glenn and the other award winners will be recognized at the Community Enrichment Dinner on Wednesday, September 21st at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in downtown Lima.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.