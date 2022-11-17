Allen County Museum Christmas Tree Festival
Press Release from the Allen County Museum: Lima, OH - The Allen County Museum, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, and the Allen County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold the 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival from November 30-December 4, 2022.

Over 100 individuals, organizations, and community groups registered trees that will be decorated for everyone's enjoyment.  The community can plan to enjoy the traditions that have come to be part of the event including Evergreen, The Talking Tree, the woodcarvers and rug hookers, fingerprint plaques, The Little Children's Shoppe, and the reading aloud of The Polar Express. Visitors can also look for the photo wreath display to continue their ongoing tradition or take part in a new tradition by taking a photo with Santa. Families can enjoy an exhibit of student artwork from Lima City Elementary Schools in the museum's auditorium.  

According to event chair, Donna Collins, "The committee is delighted to welcome back the Master Gardeners who are now the third host partner for the annual event. This group maintains the Children's Garden located adjacent to the museum, keeping it beautiful throughout the year.  The Master Gardeners took over the Gifts from the Earth Shop last year, and after experiencing the event first hand, they decided to partner with the museum and Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District to host the event.  We are so pleased to have them join us."
 

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.