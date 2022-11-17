Press Release from the Allen County Museum:Lima, OH -The Allen County Museum, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, and the Allen County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold the 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival from November 30-December 4, 2022.
Over 100 individuals, organizations, and community groups registered trees that will be decorated for everyone's enjoyment. The community can plan to enjoy the traditions that have come to be part of the event including Evergreen, The Talking Tree, the woodcarvers and rug hookers, fingerprint plaques, The Little Children's Shoppe, and the reading aloud of The Polar Express. Visitors can also look for the photo wreath display to continue their ongoing tradition or take part in a new tradition by taking a photo with Santa. Families can enjoy an exhibit of student artwork from Lima City Elementary Schools in the museum's auditorium.
According to event chair, Donna Collins, "The committee is delighted to welcome back the Master Gardeners who are now the third host partner for the annual event. This group maintains the Children's Garden located adjacent to the museum, keeping it beautiful throughout the year. The Master Gardeners took over the Gifts from the Earth Shop last year, and after experiencing the event first hand, they decided to partner with the museum and Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District to host the event. We are so pleased to have them join us."
This year, the education department's holiday theme is Christmas in South America. It features family activities that focus on Peru and Brazil. Onsite activities have been organized with assistance from docents. In addition, a group of volunteers worked to sort, cut, and package Take It and Make It activities that can be picked up in the Children's Discovery Center during your visit to the event.
Families can enjoy The Polar Express story located next to the museum's shay display on Friday, December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4th at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. The Talking Tree will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 & December 1; and 10:00 a.m. Friday-Sunday, December 2-4.
"We are so happy to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Christmas Tree Festival. It's really incredible this event has been going on for so long. It is a tradition the community knows and loves. And, while some things have certainly changed with time, we know the community enjoys viewing the trees and participating in activities they have come to love and associate with this event," stated museum director, Amy Craft Klassen.
As in year's past, the MacDonell House will be decorated for the enjoyment of everyone, with admission free throughout the festival. Donations are always welcome! The Log House will again highlight hearthside cooking by docent Mark Mohr and other reenactors along with DAR and SAR volunteers. Live entertainment and refreshments will not be offered this year. However, holiday music will be streamed throughout the museum.
Come and make new memories or enjoy those from the past! Event hours are Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 & December 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, December 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
