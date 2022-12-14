Wednesday, December 7, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, Receiving Stolen Property, F5 and Forgery, F5 - admitted violating her bond and Intervention in Lieu by failure to report to Probation and failure to complete assessment and treatment program; Court set new bond at $20,000 cash or commercial surety; sentencing set for 1/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Courtney Palmateer, 22, Wilmington, Counterfeiting, F4 - admitted violating her bond by failure to report to Probation; Court set new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 12/21/22 @ 10:30 a.m.
Monday, December 12, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BUCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Nathan Romine, 43, Decatur, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 – released on surety bond with Waiver of Extradition; pre-trial set for 1/4/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
BOND VIOLATION
Christopher Knuth, 38, Middle Point, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 - admitted violating his bond by failure to follow rules of EMHA. Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 12/15/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
INTERVENTION IN LIEU/BOND VIOLATION
Vada Blankenship, 23, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – admitted violating her bond for failure to follow treatment plan and failure to report to Probation; Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest; sentencing set for 1/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA/SENTENCING
Brandon Fair, 37, Ft. Wayne, changed his plea to Guilty to 2 Counts of Felonious Assault, F2 and 1 Count of Aggravated Robbery, F1. He was then sentenced to 6 years each to the 2 Counts of Felonious Assault to be served concurrently; and 8 years to the Aggravated Robbery, F1, with a 4 year indefinite, to be served consecutively to the 2 Felonious Assault counts, for a total of 14 to 18 years prison, with credit for 305 days credit for time already served.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BUCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA/SENTENCING
Richard Bendele, 44, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to Domestic Violence, F4. He was then sentenced to 2 years community control, 2 years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Jessica Sauder, 31, Grover Hill, changed her plea to guilty of Receiving Stolen Property, M1. Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 1/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
DaShawn Jones, 33, Ft. Wayne, signed a time waiver in open; pre-trial set for 1/18/23 @ 8:30 a.m.