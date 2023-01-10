Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 12-1-2022 officers were dispatched to a residence on N. Main St, for a female feeling suicidal. Officers located the female and had her transported to the hospital for evaluation.
On 12-1-2022 officers received a call about a male walking, making threats to harm himself. Officers located the male who was now back at his residence. The male was with his father and did not make any threats of self-harm to officers.
On 12-1-2022 a female on S. Main St, reported that her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence and stole an item from inside.
On 2-2-2022 a male called the police department to report that his PayPal account was hacked, and someone had made on-line purchases using his information.
On 2-2-2022 officers were sent to the 700 block of S. Bredeick St, for a possible Breaking and Entering complaint. Officers were advised that a garage was open, and someone was possibly inside. Officers did not locate anyone inside.
On 12-3-2022 officers were sent to an establishment on W. Clime St, for a male causing a disturbance. Officers arrived but found that the male had already left.
On 12-3-2022 officers met with a male who wanted to report an incident on Elida Rd. The male told officers that occupants of another vehicle had thrown an item at his car while he was driving.
On 12-4-2022 officers were sent to the 400 block of Moxie Lane to investigate a vehicle with three males sleeping inside. During the investigation one male in the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
On 12-5-2022 officers were asked to standby at a business on Ambrose Dr, as three employees were terminated. The employees left the business without incident.
On 12-6-2022 officers assisted the Van Wert County Sheriff’s office in serving arrest warrants on a male and female on S. Jefferson St.
On 12-6-2022 a female called the police department to report that her live-in ex-boyfriend had broken her television. Officers explained to the female that this is a civil issue which she can file in civil court if she so choses.
On 12-7-2022 a male called from his residence the 200 block of W. Clime St. He reported hearing noises outside of his residence. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone.
On 12-7-2022 officers spoke with an employee at a business on S. Main St. The employee told officers that a suspicious male had been entering the business and had gone behind the counter. Officers are reviewing video footage of the incident.
On 12-8-2022 officers responded to the 900 block of Spencerville Rd, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 12-8-2022 officers were sent to the 400 block of S. Jefferson St, for a disturbance. Officers located a male walking in the area that had been in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend. After speaking with the girlfriend, it was determined that nothing physical had occurred.
On 12-9-2022 officers spoke with the landlord of an apartment. The male told officers that he believed that the tenant had stolen an item.
On 12-9-2022 a female called from Monroe St. She told officers that someone had been knocking on her door. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone.
On 12-9-2022 officers were called to an establishment on E. 5th St. The caller stated that a male and female were having an altercation.
On 12-10-2022 officers were dispatched to investigate an alarm activation at a business in the 800 block of N. Main St.
On 12-11-2022 officers responded to a residence on E. 5th St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 12-13-2022 an employee at a business on W. 5th St, called officers to report finding suspected drugs inside the business.
On 12-13-2022 officers responded to Jefferson Middle School for an issue with an unruly student.
On 12-13-2022 officers were sent to a residence on W. 1st St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a male who reported that he and his wife had a disagreement, and she left the residence. Nothing physical had occurred.
On 12-13-2022 a male came to the police department with his caseworker to report an identity theft. Officers were advised that someone had stolen over $800.00 from the male’s EBT/Ohio Direction Card on purchases made at a grocery in Brooklyn New York.
On 12-13-2022 a male called requesting officers at his residence. The male stated that his adult son was causing a disturbance at the residence.
On 12-14-2022 officers were sent to the 1600 block of Gressel Dr, for an abandoned 911 call.
On 12-15-2022 a female came to the police department to report a suspicious notification she received on her phone.
On 12-15-2022 officers took a report from an employee at a business on Elida Rd. The employee told officers that a female had stolen items from the business on two occasions. Officers reviewed video footage of the thefts and were able to identify the female.
On 12-15-2022 officers were dispatched to speak with a male on W. Cleveland St. The male told officers that he was receiving threats from his brother over social media.
On 12-16-2022 officers were sent to the 500 block of Lima Ave, to investigate a loud noise complaint.
On 12-16-2022 officers were asked to perform a well being check on a male on S. Clay St. The male’s employer was concerned as he had not shown up for work or called them.
On 12-16-2022 officers were sent to speak with employees at a business on E. 5th St. The employees told officers that a male gave them a dollar bill with a suspicious white powder on it.
On 12-17-2022 officers responded to the 1100 block of Spencerville Rd, to investigate an alarm activation at a business.
On 12-18-2022 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Lima Ave, for a child abuse complaint. A female at the residence stated that her child had bruises after coming back from their father’s residence. A report was forwarded to Children’s Services for further investigation.
On 12-19-2022 officers spoke with a female in the 500 block of E. 6th St. The female reported that someone had thrown eggs on her residence.
On 12-19-2022 officers were sent to the 600 block of N. Jefferson St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 12-19-2022 officers were dispatched to a residence on Fairlane Dr, for an unruly juvenile. Officers spoke with the juvenile and his parents. No charges will be filed at this time.
On 12-20-2022 officers were sent to a business on E. 5th St, for an unwanted guest. Officers arrived and found that the male had already left.
On 12-20-2022 officers were sent to check the area of the 1400 block of N. Main St, for a male and female having an altercation. The area was checked, and no one was located.
On 12-20-2022 officers were sent to a business in the 1600 block of E. 5th St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 12-22-2022 a male called the police department to report his son attempting to assault him. Officers met with the male, and he requested that a report be made documenting the incident.
On 12-22-2022 officers were sent to a business in the 1100 block of Elida Ave, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 12-22-2022 officers were sent to a residence on S. Bredeick St, to investigate a deceased female.
On 12-22-2022 officers were sent to a residence on W. 7th St, after receiving a report of a suspicious male on the property. Officers located the male and found that he did stay at the residence where he was found.
On 12-23-2022 officers responded to the 700 block of Ambrose Dr, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 12-24-2022 officers were sent to a residence on Euclid Ave, for a Domestic Dispute. The female at the residence advised that her husband was intoxicated trying to throw her out of the residence. The female did not wish to pursue charges but wanted the male to leave for the night, which he did.
On 12-24-2022 officers located a male, Wilmar Enrique Santis Lopez, who had an active warrant out of Van Wert County. Lopez was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 12-25-2022 a female called the police department to report that her boyfriend’s car was broken into. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.
On 12-25-2022 a male contacted officers in reference to a Theft incident. The male stated that he sent money on-line as a deposit for an item he was purchasing from a private seller. The male advised he never received the item or a refund.
On 12-26-2022 officers were sent to a residence on N. Scott St, for a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a female who reported that her teen-age nephew was cursing at her and being unruly. The juvenile left the residence to stay with another relative.
On 12-27-2022 officers were sent to assist the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on Lehman Rd. Officers were advised of a juvenile in the area wearing pajamas only. Officers located the juvenile, who was back with a parent, a short time later.
On 12-27-2022 officers received a complaint from a business on W. 5th St, who had received counterfeit money. Officers arrived and gathered information on the suspect and the vehicle.
On 12-28-2022 officers responded to the 500 block of N. Jefferson St, for the report of a suspicious male.
On 12-29-2022 a female called the police department requesting a report. The female advised officers that her husband, whom she is divorcing, is becoming verbally aggressive and she fears for her safety. The female was gathering items to leave the residence.
On 12-29-2022 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Jacob Miller, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Miller was issued a citation for the traffic offense and OVI.
On 12-30-2022 officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 1400 block of N. Main St.
On 12-31-2022 a female in the 200 block of W. Clime St, reported that her vehicle was stolen. While investigating the incident, the female’s daughter received a call from a friend advising her where the car was located. The female received her car back and did not wish to pursue charges.
On 12-31-2022 officers responded to a residence for the report of an unruly juvenile.
On 12-31-2022 officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Clime St, for a report of a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and met with a female who stated that her boyfriend had assaulted her. The female, who had injuries, advised officers that the male had fled. Officers were not immediately able to locate the male, 24 year old Nathanial Owens, but a warrant was obtained and he was arrested for Domestic Violence.