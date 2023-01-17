Scholarships Generic

Press Release from Dominion Energy: RICHMOND, Va. —  Dominion Energy is accepting applications for its Educational Equity Scholarship Program, a six-year, $10 million initiative that provides financial assistance for students from historically underrepresented communities pursuing undergraduate degrees across the company's service area. Eligible students are encouraged to apply now through Jan. 25, 2023.

"We have already seen a tremendous return on investment supporting students obtaining higher education," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's president and chief executive officer. "Dominion Energy remains committed to investing in students' access to higher education, strengthening our communities and future generations, and building a sustainable workforce."

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.