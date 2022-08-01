(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year.
Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective parties. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
"Not only is your taxes paying for us to do this job, but these are the legislators that create the laws that you have to abide by, so it's important," explained Kathy Meyer, director of Allen County Board of Elections.
There have been temporary changes made for three of Allen County's polling locations. At Allen East High School, voting will take place in the small gymnasium. The Shawnee Alliance Church will hold voting in their main building, and at Spencerville High School voting has been moved to the lobby area instead of the administration building. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!