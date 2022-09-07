Fishing derby in Saint Marys helps kids with developmental disabilities have fun outdoors

The event gathered kids with developmental disabilities from Auglaize in Mercer Counties to spend an entire school day away from the classroom, and into the great outdoors.
Volunteers were able to showcase how to fish as well as how to enjoy the outdoors.
"I mean you see the kids being out seeing other kids, sometimes they see what they live in every day, and for all the kids to be able to come out and experience this, it's a great time," said Jeff Vossler, a Lake Improvement Association Trustee.
And volunteers love the interaction and fun that they get from helping the kids fish.
"It's very rewarding, these kids love to catch. It doesn't make a difference if it's big or small. Just catching it." said volunteer Richard Sherrick. "First time they catch one they are scared of it, they don't want to touch it, then pretty soon you let them pet the fish, then they want to pet them all every time before putting them back. It's just rewarding. It really is."
Another goal for the event was to have these kids appreciate nature as well as the parks and other outdoor activities that they have in their own backyard. Whether it be fishing, hiking, or just being outside, kids were able to learn how much fun there is to be had outside of the house.
"A lot of times this is their only experience for them to get out, enjoy the outdoors, and have something to come back and see," said Matt Hoehn, Wildlife Officer and Supervisor. "A lot of them actually come back year after year."
From organizers to volunteers, everyone says that this day is well worth it in order to see the smiles from the kids.
"This is truly one of the best days that we look forward to every year," said Hoehn. "Coming here, helping these kids catch fish, and just seeing the excitement, and the humbleness that we see. It's awesome."
