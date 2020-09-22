Former children services director indicted for charges related to BCI investigation

The former director of Allen County Children Services has been indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury.

Former children services director indicted for charges related to BCI investigation

Cynthia Scanland has been indicted on three counts of tampering with records, a count of obstructing official business, and one count of dereliction of duty.

Scanland was fired as the director of children services following an internal investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also launched an investigation into the agency following the sexual abuse claims made against Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes.

A special prosecutor from Henry County on Scanland's case confirmed the charges are related to the investigation into children services. They date all the way back to 2015. Scanland will be arraigned Sept. 29.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.