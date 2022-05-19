5/19/22 11:10 PM Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Perry Township – On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:05 P.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash on State Route 117 (Harding Highway) just west of Interstate Route 75.
Ladasha L. Herring, age 29, of Lima, was operating a 2019 Ford Escape eastbound on SR 117 and came to a stop at a solid red traffic light at the intersection of Interstate Route 75. Robert A. Younts, age 63, of Lima, was operating a 2001 Acura RL eastbound on SR 117 and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, and struck the rear of Ms. Herring’s vehicle. Mr. Younts did not stop at the scene and continued east on SR 117 for approximately a mile before his vehicle became disabled. Mr. Younts was located by a deputy with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
Ladasha Herring sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by Perry Township EMS. Two juvenile passengers in Ms. Herring’s vehicle were also transported by Perry Township EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. A third juvenile passenger in Ms. Herring’s vehicle did not sustain injury. Robert Younts reportedly sustained minor injury and was treated on scene where he was located by Bath Township EMS.
Both drivers reportedly were wearing seatbelts. The juveniles in Ms. Herring’s vehicle were reportedly wearing seatbelts and one of the passengers secured in a booster seat. Both alcohol consumption and drug use are suspected as a factor in Mr. Younts causing the crash. Assisting troopers on scene were the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Township Fire and EMS, Bath Township EMS, A & D Towing and Miller’s Auto Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists, especially with the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, to never drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, and to always designate a sober driver.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.