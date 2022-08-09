Governor Mike DeWine declares August 9th as Dolly Parton Day

(WLIO) - Today is Dolly Parton Day in the state of Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine declares August 9th as Dolly Parton Day

Governor Mike DeWine declared August 9th to be Dolly's Day. The music icon was in Columbus to support her Imagination Library and attended a luncheon on the Ohio State campus. Imagination Library started as an idea nearly three decades ago and now provides books to children around the world. Parton began the program in Tennessee along with her dad who could not read or write until he was an adult.

Governor Mike DeWine declares August 9th as Dolly Parton Day

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor / Producer

I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.