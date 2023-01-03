Governor Mike DeWine signs bill that hopes to help curb distracted driving

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - Legislation signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely from holding a cell phone while driving, but there are some exceptions.
DeWine said the bill he signed into law is about more than just pulling people over. It is about changing the culture of distracted driving. Under the previous law, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers. So officers could not stop adult distracted drivers unless they were committing another primary traffic violation, like speeding or running a red light.
"This bill is about a lot more than pulling people over and handing out tickets, it's about changing the culture around distracted driving and normalizing the fact that distracting driving is just as unacceptable and just as dangerous as drunk driving. This legislation is about making the act of putting down your phone as ingrain as putting on your seat belt," stated Governor Mike DeWine.
Last year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says three were nearly 1,300 people killed on Ohio roadways because of decisions by drivers to speed, not wear a seatbelt, or text and drive.
"With sadness, our troopers often see the tragedy left in the wake of distracted driving. Therefore, it is so meaningful that for our troopers and Ohio's law enforcement officers, this bill provides the ability to conduct a traffic stop of someone who is driving and has a cellphone in their hand while watching a video or a person who is actively texting," said Col. Charles Jones, superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Under the new law, a driver may still use their device when their vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light. Drivers are also allowed to swipe their phones to answer a call and to hold their phones to their ears during phone conversations. Emergency calls are always permitted.