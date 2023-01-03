Governor Mike DeWine signs bill that hopes to help curb distracted driving

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - Legislation signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely from holding a cell phone while driving, but there are some exceptions.

Governor Mike DeWine signs bill that hopes to help curb distracted driving

DeWine said the bill he signed into law is about more than just pulling people over. It is about changing the culture of distracted driving. Under the previous law, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers. So officers could not stop adult distracted drivers unless they were committing another primary traffic violation, like speeding or running a red light.

Governor Mike DeWine signs bill that hopes to help curb distracted driving

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.