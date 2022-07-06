Grants for neighborhood associations and non-profits

Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Neighborhood Impact Grant program. There are 10 grants available for a recognized neighborhood association or 501 c3 organization. Plus, you could boost the money you could receive by also applying for Activate Allen County’s Neighborhood Challenge Grant program. There are three of those grants available, and that application is in the same form as the impact grant. If you get both, your organization could get up to $2,500 to create a program to better a part of the city.
“In the past, we have done color runs, or just neighborhood clean-ups, we have had neighborhood associations in the past who have come together to redo their whole ball diamond,” says Sydni Winkler, City of Lima’s Neighborhood Specialist. “So, anything that you and your neighborhood or your organization that they think they can benefit the community and make it better for everyone to use. If you are just looking to do something with your community and kind of kick-off or finish off the summer, this is a great way to do it too.”
The grant forms can be found on the city’s website or you can stop by the city building and see Winkler to pick one up in person.
