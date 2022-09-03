Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
Media Release from Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the death of a Mount Victory man. At 12:37AM Saturday September 3, Hardin County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle setting in the roadway with its headlights off, on County Rd. 135 at Township Road 110, Kenton. Upon investigation the car’s driver, 44-year-old Richard Eugene Whitaker, Jr. was found inside the car and critically injured, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Whitaker was transported to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Department and then transferred by LifeFlight to Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where he died at 10:56AM.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 673-1268 to speak to a detective.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kenton Police Department, BKP EMS, Kenton Fire Dept., Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office and Osborn Towing and Recovery Services.
