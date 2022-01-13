January Indictments contain three Lima men facing multiple felony charges

The first indictment list of the 2022 calendar year highlights three Lima residents that were indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury.
The first being Paul Curtis Jr., who was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, and two counts of murder. All counts have a three year gun specification attached to them.
According to Lima police, Curtis Jr was arrested after they found 53-year old Sam McLaurin in the driveway of his home, where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives state that McLaurin was found with eighteen gunshot wounds on his body.
The next two Lima residents on the January indictment list were arrested after a drug investigation by the FBI and West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, where over one kilogram of suspected fentanyl was seized.
Mychal Liles was indicted on one count of aggravated funding of drug trafficking, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
LaShane Liles was indicted on counts of aggravated funding of drug trafficking, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
