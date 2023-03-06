Kalida celebrates the 100th birthday of their beloved crossing guard

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - It was a big milestone today for a Kalida crossing guard.
Crossing guard Tom Brinkman turned 100 and age isn't stopping him from contributing to his community. Brinkman's family, friends, and school faculty took time to show how much they appreciate him, and drivers honked and waved along North Broad Street. The World War II veteran and retired mechanic took on the role a decade ago and says it's a very rewarding pastime, always seen with a smile and setting quite the role for area children.
"I like it. I like it. I love the kids. Never lost a kid yet," said Tom Brinkman, Kalida crossing guard.
"You know what, he's 100 years old this day. I mean, what an amazing thing. He's a very humble man, he's taught us a lot. He and mom raised 13 children. Our Bible tells us to honor our father and mother, and this is what we're doing. That is why we're here with him," stated Lauretta Miller, daughter of Tom Brinkman
Brinkman gave out 100 pennies from 1923 to show students the year he was born.