LACNIP holds an annual retreat to get re-energized for 2022

The Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership are kicking off 2022 with their annual retreat. The theme for this year's retreat is “Re-imagining Neighborhoods” and they will be focusing on community organizing and neighborhood planning. During the retreat, they heard from speakers who will help them to start projects in their different neighborhood associations, which in turn, will better the city as a whole. It has been difficult to get anything started the past couple of years because of the pandemic, but Saturday’s retreat will help get participants re-energized to creating the right projects to better their neighborhoods.
“We are really trying to get people to understand, even though those things are still going on we are going to still be able to move forward as an organization,” says Autumn Swanson President of LACNIP. “We still will be able to do the projects that we wanted and just get them motivated and energized for the next year. One of the main things that all of our speakers will be talking about is how do you work through that in this type of environment with the pandemic going on. So, we just want to give them the tools that they need to move forward in 2022 and get things accomplice and really make an impact in our community.”
For more information about what the organization is doing log on to www.lacnip.org.
