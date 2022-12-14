Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 135th anniversary

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Since 1887 when it was called the Lima Board of Trade, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has spent 135 years helping Lima prosper.

Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 135th anniversary

200 people gathered Wednesday night to celebrate the anniversary of the chamber. There was food, drinks, a live painter, and a silent auction throughout the event. Photos were on display showing the history of prominent businesses in the area and posters described the evolution of those businesses. The chamber has a long history, and a lot to be proud of over the last century. 

Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 135th anniversary
Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 135th anniversary

Tags