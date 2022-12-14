Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 135th anniversary

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Since 1887 when it was called the Lima Board of Trade, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has spent 135 years helping Lima prosper.
200 people gathered Wednesday night to celebrate the anniversary of the chamber. There was food, drinks, a live painter, and a silent auction throughout the event. Photos were on display showing the history of prominent businesses in the area and posters described the evolution of those businesses. The chamber has a long history, and a lot to be proud of over the last century.
"The business leaders of the day 135 years ago quickly recognized they needed to band together to do what was in the best interest of their community and their citizens, to create good jobs. That's why the created the chamber of commerce, and that chamber of commerce thrives to this day with hundreds and hundreds of members that are engaged in making this community better and stronger," said Steve Stivers, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
As well as looking back on the past, the chamber is also looking forward at what they need to do to succeed in the next 135 years.
"When you look at the non-brick and mortar businesses and how to reach them, how to engage them, that's going to be a challenge for any chamber, especially ours, and we need to start that base now of how we reach out, how we have that value proposition so that they will want to be a part of us and part of the growing future of this community," said Jed Metzger, President and CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.
Cenovus Lima Refinery was also honored at the event, celebrating their 135th anniversary as well.