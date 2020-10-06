Marimor Industries Inc., had to evacuate their adult education building after suspicion of a gas leak Tuesday morning.
A staff member complained of a headache and an odd smell around 10 in the morning, and decided to call Bath Township Fire Department. The fire department found a low reading of a gas leak upon entering the building. They then evacuated everyone inside while waiting for the gas company to arrive. Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day, but will be back to their regular schedule on Wednesday.