Mercy Health-St. Rita's hosting blood drive Friday

The Community Blood Center, which supplies blood products to St. Rita’s, will be holding a blood drive this Friday at the medical center. The need for blood has hit a critical level during the pandemic because people got sick and couldn't donate, plus there were fewer donation events. So, this Friday will be the first of three blood drives that St. Rita’s will be hosting this year and doctors are asking people who are healthy to donate to help others in the area.
“My team takes care of many patients on a daily basis who need transfusions every day,” says Dr. Ryan Schwieterman, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. “Patients have surgeries, they have various types of cancer, or they have active bleeding going on, without blood products their lives are in danger. We would really like to encourage the community to come out.”
St. Rita’s Medical Center Blood Drive
Physician & Café Conference Rooms
Friday, February 11, 2022
10:00 am - 04:00 pm
Appointments can be scheduled by using QR code or atwww.donortime.comor by calling 937-461-3220
Sponsor code1728
All donors who register will be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 gift cards to Amazon.
Open to the Public and Photo ID required for all donors.
