Mercy Health-St. Rita's hosting blood drive Friday

Mercy Health-St. Rita’s is looking for people to roll up their sleeves and give blood to help their patients.

Mercy Health-St. Rita's hosting blood drive Friday

The Community Blood Center, which supplies blood products to St. Rita’s, will be holding a blood drive this Friday at the medical center. The need for blood has hit a critical level during the pandemic because people got sick and couldn't donate, plus there were fewer donation events. So, this Friday will be the first of three blood drives that St. Rita’s will be hosting this year and doctors are asking people who are healthy to donate to help others in the area.

Mercy Health-St. Rita's hosting blood drive Friday

“My team takes care of many patients on a daily basis who need transfusions every day,” says Dr. Ryan Schwieterman, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. “Patients have surgeries, they have various types of cancer, or they have active bleeding going on, without blood products their lives are in danger. We would really like to encourage the community to come out.”

St. Rita’s Medical Center Blood Drive 

Physician & Café Conference Rooms

Friday, February 11, 2022

10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Appointments can be scheduled by using QR code or atwww.donortime.com or by calling 937-461-3220

Sponsor code 1728

All donors who register will be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 gift cards to Amazon.

 Open to the Public and Photo ID required for all donors.

blood drive flyer

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.