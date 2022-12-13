Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 308 calls for service in the month of November, bringing the total to 3392 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of November and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 11-1-2022 an officer on patrol observed a male whom the officer knew had an active warrant out of Allen County. The male, 34-year-old Cal Himelick, of Delphos, was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 11-1-2022 officers were sent to Franklin Elementary School for an unruly student. Officers arrived and spoke with the student. He was returned to class soon after without any further issues.
On 11-2-2022 officers were sent to the 400 block of Maple St, for a suspicious male. Upon arrival officers located the male with whom they have had previous interactions with. The male stated that he had an argument with his daughter and didn’t want to return to her residence. The male was transported to the Men’s Rescue Mission in Lima.
On 11-2-2022 officers assisted a Van Wert Municipal Court Probation Officer in the search of a residence. The probation officer located suspected drugs and paraphernalia inside the residence. The resident was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 11-2-2022 officers were sent to the 600 block of Bank St, for a disturbance. Upon arrival officers met with a female who stated that her adult son, who was visiting from another state, was being disruptive and she no longer wanted him inside the residence. The male was permitted to stay in the garage until he could make arrangements to get back to his home.
On 11-2-2022 officers spoke with a male who stated that he was threatened by another male over the phone. The male requested extra patrol.
On 11-3-2022 officers returned to the 600 block of Bank St, for an on-going dispute. The female at the residence did not want her son to remain on her property. The male was transported to the Rescue Mission in Lima.
On 11-4-2022 officers were dispatched to a residence on Moening St, for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival officers located the male and found that he was deceased.
On 11-4-2022 officers assisted in a child custody dispute.
On 11-4-2022 officers were sent to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Clime St. Officers arrived and met with several individuals actively arguing. Officers spoke with each person and found that a male had stopped at the residence and started an altercation with a male resident. A female at the residence retrieved a handgun and ordered the male off of the property. The male did not leave at which time the female fired a warning shot in the air. After investigating the incident, the female, Danielle Holland, was issued a summons for Discharging a Weapon Over a Public Roadway.
On 11-5-2022 officers were asked to check for a vehicle at a business blocking the entrance. The vehicle did leave prior to officers’ arrival.
On 11-5-2022 officers were sent to a residence to check the well being of a male who had not been heard from.
On 11-5-2022 a male in the 300 block of N. Main St, called to report a window broken out of his vehicle.
On 11-6-2022 officers were sent to the 700 block of N. Pierce St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 11-7-2022 officers responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Ambrose Dr. Officers arrived and found that a male and a female were involved in an altercation in the parking lot at a business. The male was issued a criminal trespass order and advised that he cannot return to the property.
On 11-7-2022 officers assisted a Van Wert Municipal Court Probation Officer in making contact with a female suspected of violating her probation.
On 11-7-2022 officers were sent to check a male lying on the ground near Bredeick and 5th streets. Officers located the male, Danny York, and found that he was highly intoxicated. Officers have had multiple dealings with York and issued him a summons for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
On 11-7-2022 officer and Delphos EMS were sent to a residence on Cass St, for an unresponsive male. After arrival of first responders, it was determined that the male was deceased.
On 11-8-2022 a business owner on W. Clime St, came to the police department to request a criminal trespass order be served on three individuals who are not welcome back on the property.
On 11-8-2022 officers took a report from a female who was receiving numerous unwanted phone calls. Officers were able to assist the female in blocking the numbers.
On 11-9-2022 officers were asked to check an area for two dogs running loose. The caller stated that two dogs had been aggressive to another female and her dog. Officers were unable to locate the dogs and no other complaints were received.
On 11-10-2022 officers and EMS personnel were called to the 200 block of W. Clime St, to investigate the discovery of a deceased female.
On 11-10-2022 officers were sent to a residence to check on a male with an unknown issue. Officers arrived and found that the male was having thoughts of harming himself. The male was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
On 11-11-2022 a female reported that someone had opened an account using her personal information. The account was closed, and no purchases were made.
On 11-11-2022 an officer on patrol located a vehicle at a business on W. 5th St, that had previously been reported as stolen out of Paulding County. Officers located a passenger in the vehicle while the driver, 37-year-old Ecco Burker, of Lima, was located inside the business. Burker was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Burker was issued a summons to appear in court on the charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing Official Business. Felony charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Drug Possession are pending.
On 11-13-2022 officers responded to West St, to investigate the discovery of a deceased male.
On 11-14-2022 officers were sent to the 700 block of S. Main St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers met with a female who stated that her 22-year-old son, Kaleb Helms, had assaulted her. After investigating the incident, officers found probable cause to arrest Helms and transported him to jail. Helms was released from jail a short time later after his mother dropped the charges.
On 11-14-2022 officers took a report from a female in the 400 block of N. Scott St. The female told officers that her neighbor had stolen an item from her porch while she was away. After reviewing video footage of the theft being committed, officers issued the neighbor, Una Nulty, a summons to appear in court for the charge of Theft.
On 11-14-2022 officers were sent to a residence on Cass St, to check for a female who had attempted to harm herself. Officers arrived at the residence but found that the female had left. The female was located by Allen County Deputies a short time later near Cairo. The female was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.
On 11-14-2022 officers took a report for a female who had been receiving unwanted text messages from a male.
On 11-15-2022 officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Canal St, to investigate an abandoned 991 call.
On 11-16-2022 officers were sent to a residence on Moening St, after receiving a hang up call from a female on 911. The female was located and advised that everything was fine.
On 11-17-2022 officers were asked to assist in looking for a vehicle driving erratically on US 30. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
On 11-18-2022 officers responded to a business on Elida Ave. for a dispute over charges for merchandise that had been purchased. Officers spoke with employees and the customer, and the dispute was worked out between the two of them after a short time.
On 11-18-2022 a male came to the police department with a fraudulent check that had been sent to him. No personal banking information was accessed, and check was destroyed.
On 11-18-2022 officers spoke with a male in the 600 block of Jackson St, who reported that damage was done to his truck.
On 11-18-2022 officers spoke with a male who reported that he was scammed out of money on Facebook.
On 11-19-2022 a male called to report that someone had forced entry into his rental property on S. Canal St.
On 11-19-2022 officers were sent to the 700 block of Ambrose Dr, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 11-19-2022 officers were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd St, for an abandoned 911 call.
On 11-20-2022 officers spoke with a female in the 100 block of W. Cleveland St, who reported that her brother was making threats to harm her and her property.
On 11-21-2022 officers were sent to investigate an alarm activation in the 100 block of W. 3rd St.
On 11-21-2022 officers met with a male and female at a residence on S. Pierce St. The couple told officers that someone had stolen their credit card number and made purchases. The couple advised that they were working with the credit card company to get the charges removed but requested a report for documentation purposes.
On 11-22-2022 officers spoke with a female who reported that the mother of her grandson was harassing her. She requested that officers call the female and advised to cease contact.
On 11-22-2022 officers were sent to a residence on Fairlane Dr. for an unruly juvenile complaint.
On 11-23-2022 officers spoke with a female who reported receiving a harassing message on Snap Chat.
On 11-24-2022 officers met with a male in the 1000 block of Lima Ave. The male reported being bitten by a neighbor’s dog. A report was taken and forwarded to the Allen County Dog Warden’s Officer for further investigation.
On 11-25-2022 officers received a complaint of a dog attacking another dog in the 700 block of N. Canal St. Officers located the owner of the dog, Aundrea Beverly, and issued her a citation for Dog Running at Large.
On 11-26-2022 officers received a call from a female stating that her 16-year-old stepson had cut off his court issued ankle monitor and left the residence. Officers entered the juvenile’s information into a law enforcement database as missing. Officers were notified that the juvenile was located the following day in Tennessee, in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, taken from a residence in Hancock County. The juvenile was returned to Ohio and officers placed him under arrest at his residence. The juvenile was then turned over to a Deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
On 11-27-2022 a male called the police department to report that his wife and daughter had not returned home after he and his wife had gotten into an altercation in Lima. Officers did locate the male’s wife and daughter the following morning as they had returned home without incident.
On 11-28-2022 the owner of a trucking company called to report that a company truck was missing, and its last known location was in Delphos. The company owner stated that he and the driver had a disagreement and the two stopped communicating. Officers searched for the vehicle, but it was not located.
On 11-28-2022 a female came to the police department to report having knowledge of possible child abuse. Officers filed a report and forwarded it Children’s Services for further investigation.
On 11-29-2022 officers met with a male who was threatening to harm himself. The male agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation. The male was then transported to the hospital by Delphos Fire and Rescue.
On 11-30-2022 officers were sent to a business on W. 5th St, for a male that had attempted to harm himself. Officers located the male and had him transported to the hospital by Delphos Fire and Rescue.
On 11-30-2022 a female drove to the police department with her husband who was having thoughts of harming himself. The male stated that he wished to go to the hospital and was transported by Delphos Fire and Rescue.
On 11-30-2022 officers were sent to the 600 block of W. 5th St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 11-30-2022 a female called to report that she had not heard from her adult son. The female stated that her son lived with her but had not returned home. Officers checked the workplace of the male, but he was not located. The female left but called back later advising that she located her son.