Ohio political leaders react to Roe V. Wade overturn by the United States Supreme Court

The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on Friday.
The decision comes after the court heard a challenge to a new law in Mississippi's legislature that bans abortions after 15 weeks. A 6-3 vote was submitted to uphold the Mississippi law, followed by a 5-3 vote to overturn Roe V. Wade.
Lawmakers and political leaders in the state of Ohio voiced their reaction after the decision came down from the Supreme Court.
"Women's rights are being violated now by the right-leaning parties out there in our government," said Jeff Sites, Allen County Democratic Party Chairman.
"During the pandemic we always heard about 'It's my body, if I don't want to wear a mask, I don't have to," said Sites. "So It's okay to tell a woman that she has to have a pregnancy and carry a child through birth, even if it's incest, even if it's rape, anything like that."
Democratic congressman Tim Ryan also released a statement regarding today's overturn:
"Today’s disastrous decision is the largest case of government overreach in my lifetime. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care, and threaten to put women and doctors in jail.
“We saw this coming, which is why as a member of Congress I’ve voted repeatedly to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, only to watch it die in the Senate along with so many other bills that would protect health care and help women and families. It’s clear the Senate is not working the way it’s supposed to and Ohio women will pay the price. It has never been more important that we expand our pro-choice majority, end the filibuster, and pass legislation to protect the fundamental right to an abortion.”
On the Republican side, Ohio leaders applaud the supreme court's decision. Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman shared the following statement:
"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of life and liberty. Our members have consistently defended the lives of babies yet to be born. We will continue to do so, as we evaluate what additional resources pregnancy centers and young families may need. I look forward to reviewing the specific details in the opinion, so that as we move forward, any legislation we pass in the Ohio Senate follows the guidance of the court, protecting life, and upholding the Constitution. Today, we celebrate a long overdue turning point in our nation's history."
Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp also releasing a statement, following the supreme court's decision in Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Organization:
“Today’s ruling is welcome news for all who believe in the sanctity of innocent human life, as I do. The process of reviewing the decision is underway, including what steps should be taken at the state level and the timeline for doing so. We will be working closely with Governor DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost and our colleagues in the Ohio Senate on this matter."