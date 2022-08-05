Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool Project

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima City Council's public works committee are ready to see the Lima City Pool project move forward.

Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool Project

Members talked over concerns that have been expressed over the project Thursday evening, ranging from who would have final authority over scheduling and use of the aquatics center, to who would make up the planned advisory council for the facility.

Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool Project

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the evening weekday anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.