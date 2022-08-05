Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool Project

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima City Council's public works committee are ready to see the Lima City Pool project move forward.
Members talked over concerns that have been expressed over the project Thursday evening, ranging from who would have final authority over scheduling and use of the aquatics center, to who would make up the planned advisory council for the facility.
There was also discussion over the Lima City Schools' contribution and involvement in the project. The committee then voted to recommend the council of the whole, approve a memorandum of understanding with the Lima City Schools concerning the pool.
Throughout the meeting, there was concern about whether city residents were getting input, and were clear on the project.
"It was just another opportunity to publicly talk about the pool and have a conversation about the pool. And I think the more conversations we can have about the pool and dispel myths and talk about truths and realities, I'll take that opportunity every chance we can get," stated Peggy Ehora, public works committee chair. "It's not too late to come and talk about something that concerns you or tell us that you feel differently, it's not too late, so everything's not set in stone just yet but it's going to move fast."
The public works committee also discussed a possible fee and permitting process for use of portable storage units in the city, and the potential remodeling of some office spaces in the city building.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.